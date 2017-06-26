Barreto went 2-for-5 with a run in Sunday's 5-3 win over the White Sox.

Following an impressive major-league debut Saturday, Barreto proved it was no fluke with a second consecutive two-hit effort. Barreto's early returns certainly provide plenty of reason for optimism, and he should see a stretch of starts in the immediate future; although Jed Lowrie (knee) is projected to be available for the first game of a series against the Astros on Tuesday, Barreto is likely to slide over to shortstop to fill in for fellow rookie Chad Pinder (hamstring).