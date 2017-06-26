Barreto went 2-for-5 with a run in Sunday's 5-3 win over the White Sox.

Following an impressive major-league debut Saturday, Barreto proved it was no fluke with a second consecutive two-hit effort. Barreto's early returns certainly provide plenty of reason for optimism, and he should see a stretch of starts in the immediate future; although Jed Lowrie (knee) is projected to be available for the first game of a series against the Astros on Tuesday, Barreto is likely to slide over to shortstop to fill in for fellow rookie Chad Pinder (hamstring).

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories