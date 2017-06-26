Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Keeps on hitting Sunday
Barreto went 2-for-5 with a run in Sunday's 5-3 win over the White Sox.
Following an impressive major-league debut Saturday, Barreto proved it was no fluke with a second consecutive two-hit effort. Barreto's early returns certainly provide plenty of reason for optimism, and he should see a stretch of starts in the immediate future; although Jed Lowrie (knee) is projected to be available for the first game of a series against the Astros on Tuesday, Barreto is likely to slide over to shortstop to fill in for fellow rookie Chad Pinder (hamstring).
More News
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Homers in major-league debut•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Added to Saturday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Set to debut Sunday•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Gets call to big leagues•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Could see call-up due to Pinder injury•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Could be midseason call-up•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...