Barreto is expected to report back to Triple-A Nashville at some point during the Athletics' four-game series with the Mariners that begins Monday, Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Injuries to Marcus Semien (wrist) and Chad Pinder (hamstring) prompted the Athletics to give Barreto his first promotion to the majors, but the 21-year-old will soon be due to lose out on an everyday role at shortstop with Semien set to come off the 60-day disabled list in the coming days. Barreto has had his moments during his first 10 games in the big leagues -- with his walkoff home run Tuesday representing his most notable achievement -- but with a .211 average over 38 at-bats, he could probably benefit from some further finishing in the minors.