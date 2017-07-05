Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Likely bound for minors over weekend
Barreto is expected to report back to Triple-A Nashville at some point during the Athletics' four-game series with the Mariners that begins Monday, Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Injuries to Marcus Semien (wrist) and Chad Pinder (hamstring) prompted the Athletics to give Barreto his first promotion to the majors, but the 21-year-old will soon be due to lose out on an everyday role at shortstop with Semien set to come off the 60-day disabled list in the coming days. Barreto has had his moments during his first 10 games in the big leagues -- with his walkoff home run Tuesday representing his most notable achievement -- but with a .211 average over 38 at-bats, he could probably benefit from some further finishing in the minors.
More News
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Smacks first career game-winning homer•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Keeps on hitting Sunday•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Homers in major-league debut•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Added to Saturday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Set to debut Sunday•
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...