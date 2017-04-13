Barreto is hitting .440/.516/.800 with two home runs and an 8:3 K:BB in 25 at-bats with Triple-A Nashville.

He has been extremely fortunate on balls in play, so his slash line can be largely ignored, but it's clear that he is making plenty of hard contact, with four extra-base hits through seven games. Barreto is also walking at a career-best 9.4 percent clip, which is offset by his career-high 25 percent strikeout rate. The A's will likely wait until June or July to promote Barreto, but it's good to see the 21-year-old showing no early signs of being overmatched at Triple-A.