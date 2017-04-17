Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Not under consideration for call-up
Barreto won't be called up despite an injury that will keep Marcus Semien out until June, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Athletics GM David Forst cited Barreto's lack of at-bats at Triple-A, but it's fairly easy to figure out what's going on here. It's not that the Athletics think that Barreto, hitting a cool .310/.375/.524 for Triple-A Nashville, wouldn't be an upgrade over career backup Adam Rosales. It's that the Athletics don't want Barreto to pick up major league service time that could potentially allow him to become a free agent one year earlier. As such, don't expect Barreto to go anywhere before early June no matter how badly he destroys minor league pitching.
