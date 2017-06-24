Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Set to debut Sunday
Barreto indicated Saturday that manager Bob Melvin pegged him to make his first major-league start Sunday against the White Sox, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Barreto patiently awaited his first call to the majors, batting .281/.326/.428 with eight home runs and four steals over 68 games with Triple-A Nashville this season. He finally earned the promotion on the heels of Chad Pinder's (hamstring) placement on the 10-day DL on Saturday. His first start will arrive Sunday, but it's possible the youngster will receive an opportunity even sooner, should he serve as a pinch hitter during Saturday's contest.
