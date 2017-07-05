Barreto went 2-for-4 with two RBI from a run-scoring triple and a game-winning solo home run in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the White Sox.

The rookie provided some timely hitting to say the least, driving in Jaycob Brugman with a three-bagger to deep right in the fourth and then launching a 392-foot game-winning blast to left off Tommy Kahnle in the bottom of the ninth. Barreto closed out June with an 0-for-11 stretch over the last four contests of the month, but he's now hit safely in three of his first four games of July.

