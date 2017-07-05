Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Smacks first career game-winning homer
Barreto went 2-for-4 with two RBI from a run-scoring triple and a game-winning solo home run in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the White Sox.
The rookie provided some timely hitting to say the least, driving in Jaycob Brugman with a three-bagger to deep right in the fourth and then launching a 392-foot game-winning blast to left off Tommy Kahnle in the bottom of the ninth. Barreto closed out June with an 0-for-11 stretch over the last four contests of the month, but he's now hit safely in three of his first four games of July.
More News
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Keeps on hitting Sunday•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Homers in major-league debut•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Added to Saturday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Set to debut Sunday•
-
Athletics' Franklin Barreto: Gets call to big leagues•
-
Seeing red: Add Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...