Barreto is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Adam Rosales will receive the nod at shortstop in the series finale, but Barreto, the Athletics' top prospect, still looks like the primary option at the position until either Marcus Semien (wrist) and Chad Pinder (hamstring) are cleared to return. After opening his MLB career with back-to-back two-hit performances, Barreto has mustered only one hit in his last 16 at-bats.