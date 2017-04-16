Decker went 3-for-4 with an RBI single, triple, run and stolen base in Saturday's 10-6 loss to the Astros.

Called up from Triple-A Nashville earlier in the day to replace the struggling Mark Canha, Decker did some damage out of the eight-hole, an extension of the impressive season he's put together thus far for the Sounds. The 27-year-old has slashed .387/.472/.452 in 31 at-bats in the minors, and Saturday's splashy debut certainly provides reason for optimism. Decker was also impressive while with the A's this spring, but his career .183 average over 133 plate appearances at the major-league level offers some sobering perspective for the time being.