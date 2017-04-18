Decker is playing center field and leading off Tuesday against the Rangers, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Decker earned himself an opportunity to lead off after going 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in his first game after being called-up. It's only one game, but if the 27-year-old is able to keep producing at the plate he could continue to steal some at-bats away from the struggling Rajai Davis.