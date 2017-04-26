Athletics' Jaff Decker: On base twice out of leadoff spot
Decker went 1-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Angels.
The 27-year-old has now reached safely in seven of the nine games he's played this season, and he's done it on multiple occasions within four of those contests. Decker is projected for a string of starts in place of Rajai Davis (hamstring), meaning he'll have a chance to build on the solid .280/.419/.400 line he's compiled over his first 33 plate appearances.
