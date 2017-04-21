Decker will man center field and hit leadoff in Friday's game against the Mariners.

Decker will enter the lineup in place of Rajai Davis, who is getting a night off Friday. Decker has played sparingly this season, but he does own a .400 batting average, two extra-base hits, and a stolen base over 17 plate appearances.

