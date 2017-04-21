Athletics' Jaff Decker: Positioned atop Friday's order
Decker will man center field and hit leadoff in Friday's game against the Mariners.
Decker will enter the lineup in place of Rajai Davis, who is getting a night off Friday. Decker has played sparingly this season, but he does own a .400 batting average, two extra-base hits, and a stolen base over 17 plate appearances.
