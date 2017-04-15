Athletics' Jaff Decker: Promoted by A's
Decker's contract was selected by the A's on Saturday.
The 27-year-old Decker will take the roster spot of Mark Canha, who was optioned in a corresponding move after a tough start to the year. Decker, on the other hand, has been on a tear at Triple-A Nashville, slashing .387/.472/.452 over 31 at-bats. He figures to slot into a bench role and could see the occasional start in the outfield.
