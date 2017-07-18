Smolinski (shoulder) participated in batting practice Tuesday and has begun throwing from 60 feet, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California reports.

Tuesday's session marks Smolinski's first involvement in batting practice since going down with a right shoulder injury during spring training. The outfielder is making noticeable strides in his recovery but still remains a ways away from beginning a rehab assignment and ultimately rejoining the big-league club.

