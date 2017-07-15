Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Begins throwing at 45 feet
Smolinski (shoulder) was able to throw for the first time since undergoing surgery on March 17, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander proceeded to toss the ball 20 times from 45 feet, but is still quite a while away from being able to embark on a rehab assignment. Smolinski will being throwing from further distances over the next week and then partake in a couple bullpen sessions. After that, the team should be able to determine a timetable for the 28-year-old.
