Smolinski (shoulder) was able to throw for the first time since undergoing surgery on March 17, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander proceeded to toss the ball 20 times from 45 feet, but is still quite a while away from being able to embark on a rehab assignment. Smolinski will being throwing from further distances over the next week and then partake in a couple bullpen sessions. After that, the team should be able to determine a timetable for the 28-year-old.