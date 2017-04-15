Smolinski (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Saturday.

The move isn't overly surprising given that Smolinski underwent shoulder surgery last month. By placing him on the 60-day DL, the A's opened up a spot on the 40-man roster for Jaff Decker, who was called up Saturday. Smolinski will not be eligible to be activated until June.

