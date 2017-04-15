Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Moves to 60-day disabled list
Smolinski (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Saturday.
The move isn't overly surprising given that Smolinski underwent shoulder surgery last month. By placing him on the 60-day DL, the A's opened up a spot on the 40-man roster for Jaff Decker, who was called up Saturday. Smolinski will not be eligible to be activated until June.
More News
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Officially placed on DL•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Procedure deemed successful•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Will have surgery Friday•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Testing out shoulder•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Hitless in spring debut Sunday•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Will DH on Sunday•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...