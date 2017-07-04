Smolinski (shoulder) is scheduled to resume throwing a baseball after the All-Star break, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

While Smolinski is gradually adding more activities to his workout regimen, he still seems to be a long way off beginning a rehab assignment and thus isn't expected to come off the 60-day disabled list until deep into the second half. Smolinski has been out since mid-March after undergoing surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder.

