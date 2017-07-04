Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Will start throwing after break
Smolinski (shoulder) is scheduled to resume throwing a baseball after the All-Star break, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
While Smolinski is gradually adding more activities to his workout regimen, he still seems to be a long way off beginning a rehab assignment and thus isn't expected to come off the 60-day disabled list until deep into the second half. Smolinski has been out since mid-March after undergoing surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder.
More News
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Returns to baseball activities•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Moves to 60-day disabled list•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Officially placed on DL•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Procedure deemed successful•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Will have surgery Friday•
-
Athletics' Jake Smolinski: Testing out shoulder•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...