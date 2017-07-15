Brugman, who was out of the lineup Friday against the White Sox, was dealing with the stomach flu, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The rookie was initially sent home yet returned later in the evening, reporting that he was feeling much better. It remains to be seen if the team opts to give Brugman another day off for the second game of the weekend series, but given his apparent improvement, he could well make his second-half debut Saturday.