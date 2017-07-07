Athletics' Jaycob Brugman: Out of lineup Friday
Brugman is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners.
Brugman will take a seat following a 2-for-4 day at the plate during the series opener. In his place, Rajai Davis draws the start in center while leading off.
