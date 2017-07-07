Brugman is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners.

Brugman will take a seat following a 2-for-4 day at the plate during the series opener. In his place, Rajai Davis draws the start in center while leading off.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast