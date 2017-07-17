Brugman (illness) went 2-for-4 with a two-run single in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Indians.

Brugman closed out a four-run first for the Athletics in his first at-bat of the season's second half after having missed the prior two contests with an illness. The rookie has hit safely in each of his last five starts, and he's notched four RBI over his last six games overall.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast