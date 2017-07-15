Athletics' Jaycob Brugman: Remains out of lineup Saturday
Brugman (illness) is not in Saturday's lineup against the Indians, MLB.com's Jane Lee reports.
Brugman has been dealing with a stomach flu for the past couple days, which will cause him to miss another game of this series. He should be considered day-to-day as Rajai Davis once again takes over in center.
