Brugman (illness) is not in Saturday's lineup against the Indians, MLB.com's Jane Lee reports.

Brugman has been dealing with a stomach flu for the past couple days, which will cause him to miss another game of this series. He should be considered day-to-day as Rajai Davis once again takes over in center.

