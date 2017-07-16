Athletics' Jaycob Brugman: Returns to lineup Sunday
Brugman (illness) will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Indians, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Brugman seems to be approaching full strength after missing the first two games of the series due to a bout with the stomach flu. He'll step back into an everyday role in the outfield, replacing Rajai Davis. Since being promoted to the big leagues in early June, Brugman hasn't created many waves in the fantasy realm with a .239 average, two home runs, eight RBI, seven runs and one steal in 29 games, but the rebuilding Athletics seem content to let him prove himself at the game's highest level.
More News
-
Athletics' Jaycob Brugman: Remains out of lineup Saturday•
-
Athletics' Jaycob Brugman: Dealing with stomach flu•
-
Athletics' Jaycob Brugman: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Athletics' Jaycob Brugman: Slugs second homer Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Jaycob Brugman: Takes seat Monday•
-
Athletics' Jaycob Brugman: Smacks first career homer•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...