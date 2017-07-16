Brugman (illness) will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Indians, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Brugman seems to be approaching full strength after missing the first two games of the series due to a bout with the stomach flu. He'll step back into an everyday role in the outfield, replacing Rajai Davis. Since being promoted to the big leagues in early June, Brugman hasn't created many waves in the fantasy realm with a .239 average, two home runs, eight RBI, seven runs and one steal in 29 games, but the rebuilding Athletics seem content to let him prove himself at the game's highest level.