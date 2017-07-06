Brugman went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 7-4 victory over the White Sox.

Brugman added to a 3-0 Oakland lead with a 399-foot shot to center in the fourth, his second career round tripper. The rookie snapped out of an 0-for-10 slump that had encompassed his last five games, although he'd managed to keep a presence on the basepaths by drawing three walks over that stretch. Wednesday's production still leaves Brugman's line at .222/.326/.296, but the promising 25-year-old is gaining some valuable experience against big-league arms during what is his first regular-season exposure to the majors.