Athletics' Jaycob Brugman: Smacks first career homer
Brugman went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Saturday's win over the White Sox. It was his first career home run.
The 25-year-old was one of three A's rookies to go yard for the first time in this game (along with Franklin Barreto and Matt Olson). Brugman hadn't enjoyed much success prior to Saturday's game, as he went 12-for-49 without an extra-base hit in his first 14 games, but he seems to be the preferred option in center against right-handed pitching.
