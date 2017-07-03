Brugman is not in the lineup Monday against the White Sox, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California reports.

Brugman is just 3-for-20 (.150) over his previous seven games, so he'll head to the bench to clear his mind. Rajai Davis will take over for him in center field, batting leadoff.

