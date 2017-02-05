Brugman, who is capable of playing all three outfield positions, will be given an extended look in spring training this season, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The promising prospect will be in a major league camp for the first time in his career, and is expected to be given an extended look behind the A's new-look outfield consisting of Kris Davis, Rajai Davis, Matt Joyce and a platoon partner for Joyce that's likely to be either Mark Canha or Jake Smolinski. Brugman is expected to start the season at Triple-A Nashville, but given his steady climb through the organizational ranks to date, he'll be an intriguing player to monitor this spring. If he demonstrates an ability to make consistent contact against major league arms, he could well be a candidate for a call-up later in the campaign.