Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Back in lineup Tuesday
Lowrie (knee) is back in the lineup Tuesday against the Astros, starting at second base and hitting third.
Lowrie hasn't started the last two games due to a minor knee sprain, though he did record an RBI double as a pinch-hitter Sunday. Regardless, it seems his minor knee sprain isn't causing him too much pain, allowing him to retake his normal spot in the Oakland lineup. The veteran infielder is hitting .260 with an .838 OPS at the plate this month.
More News
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Serves as pinch hitter Sunday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Could see doctor Monday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Dealing with minor knee sprain•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Scratched from Saturday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Double short of cycle Thursday•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....