Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Back in lineup Tuesday

Lowrie (knee) is back in the lineup Tuesday against the Astros, starting at second base and hitting third.

Lowrie hasn't started the last two games due to a minor knee sprain, though he did record an RBI double as a pinch-hitter Sunday. Regardless, it seems his minor knee sprain isn't causing him too much pain, allowing him to retake his normal spot in the Oakland lineup. The veteran infielder is hitting .260 with an .838 OPS at the plate this month.