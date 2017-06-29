Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Bops ninth homer

Lowrie went 2-for-4 with his ninth home run, two RBI and two runs against the Astros on Wednesday.

So ends a nine-game homer drought in which Lowrie hit just .194, but he'd been showing signs of emerging from that slump over the past couple games. Lowrie's career-long injury woes have always situated him at the fringes of fantasy relevance in most leagues, but he's producing a few interesting stats as things stand right now, headlined by 49 runs scored along with a .288 average and those nine homers.