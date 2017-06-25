Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Could see doctor Monday

Lowrie might see a doctor Monday due to his knee sprain, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lowrie is out of the lineup again after getting scratched Saturday due to the minor sprain, but the need to see a doctor increases concern for the second baseman. If he does indeed get the knee examined, there will likely be a clear timetable moving forward. For now, Franklin Barreto will make his second career start at the keystone during Sunday's series finale.