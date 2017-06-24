Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Dealing with minor knee sprain
Lowrie suffered a minor knee sprain during Friday's game against the White Sox and it caused his removal from Saturday's lineup, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It sounds as though the issue isn't considered serious, as Lowrie stayed in Friday's contest after suffering the injury. He will rest the leg Saturday, however, opening up second base for Franklin Barreto to make his major-league debut. Barreto will bat seventh, while Lowrie will set his sights on a potential return to the lineup Sunday.
