Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Doubles in return to starting lineup

Lowrie (knee) went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in a win over Houston on Tuesday.

Lowrie, who was held out of the starting lineup the previous two games, was able to do some damage against his old team in his return. It was the second baseman's 25th double of the season and brought his slugging percentage to .478, his best mark since he slugged .526 with Boston in 2010.