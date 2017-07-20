Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Doubles, scores in Wednesday's win

Lowrie went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Rays.

The veteran infielder produced his first multi-hit effort since July 6, which also marked the last time he'd notched a two-bagger. After an impressive first three months of the season, Lowrie has had a rough landing in July, slashing .186/.226/.271 with just three extra-base hits (two doubles, one home run) and a .218 wOBA over 62 plate appearances. However, Lowrie's line-drive rate (25.0 percent) and hard-contact rate (32.5 percent) over that span remain relatively in line with those of previous months, so his current .256 BABIP since July 1 may be the primary culprit with respect to his unsightly numbers.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast