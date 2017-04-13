Lowrie went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Royals.

The 32-year-old had slowed down a bit after collecting five hits in the first two games of the season, but Lowrie came through with a bases-loaded double Wednesday that helped quadruple his RBI total on the season. He'll need to keep producing if he wants to keep Franklin Barreto in the minors, however.

