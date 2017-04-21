Lowrie went 2-for-4 with a double and run in Thursday's 9-6 win over the Mariners.

The veteran infielder had been mired in somewhat of a slump, as he'd gone just 2-for-14 over the previous four games. Thursday's two-bagger was his first extra-base hit since April 13 and he crossed the plate for the first time since April 8 when he scored on Ryan Healy's first-inning single. Despite the recent difficulties at the plate, Lowrie looks healthy and is enjoying a solid April overall, slashing .264/.355/.396 with five extra-base hits (four doubles, one home run) and four RBI over 53 at-bats.