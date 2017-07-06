Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Ropes trio of hits in Wednesday's win

Lowrie went 3-for-4 with a two-run single and a run in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the White Sox.

The veteran infielder has been a steady offensive presence during what has been one of his best seasons at the plate in several years. His latest stretch of success includes hits eight of his last 10 games, including three multi-hit efforts over that span. Lowrie has impressively rapped out 37 extra-base hits through 341 plate appearances as well, putting him on pace to eclipse the career-best 62 he generated over 662 plate appearances in 2013.