Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Scratched from Saturday's lineup

Lowrie was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The reason behind Lowrie's removal from Saturday's lineup hasn't been revealed at this juncture, but it will result in top prospect Franklin Barreto making his MLB debut a day earlier than originally scheduled, batting seventh for the Athletics. Ryon Healy was bumped up the lineup into Lowrie's spot, while the veteran's next chance to rejoin the starting nine arrives Sunday.