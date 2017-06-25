Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Serves as pinch hitter Sunday

Lowrie (knee) came in to pinch hit during Sunday's contest, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lowrie came in to bat in the seventh inning and smacked a double but was subsequently pulled for a pinch runner. This news comes as a surprise considering the team announced that he could be going to see a doctor Monday to get an examination on his knee sprain. For the time being, Lowrie should still be considered day-to-day with the Athletics having a scheduled off day coming Monday followed by a three-game set in Houston.