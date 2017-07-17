Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Smacks 10th homer in Sunday's win
Lowrie went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Indians.
Lowrie's 10 homers on the season represent his best tally in that category since 2013, while his .455 slugging percentage is his highest since 2010. The veteran's round tripper was his first since June 15, however, and the 33-year-old is hitting just .188 in 12 July games.
More News
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Ropes trio of hits in Wednesday's win•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Bops ninth homer•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Doubles in return to starting lineup•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Serves as pinch hitter Sunday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Could see doctor Monday•
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...