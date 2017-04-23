Lowrie went 3-for-4 with two runs in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Mariners.

The veteran infielder has now gone 6-for-12 with two doubles and four runs over his last three games. Lowrie's current three-game hitting streak follows a brief 0-for-6 stretch that encompassed a pair of outings, and he's now reached safely in nine consecutive games.

