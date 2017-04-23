Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Stays hot with three-hit day Saturday
Lowrie went 3-for-4 with two runs in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Mariners.
The veteran infielder has now gone 6-for-12 with two doubles and four runs over his last three games. Lowrie's current three-game hitting streak follows a brief 0-for-6 stretch that encompassed a pair of outings, and he's now reached safely in nine consecutive games.
More News
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Pair of hits Thursday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Drives in three Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Three more hits Saturday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Batting second Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Off to blazing start through two games•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...