Lowrie is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest with the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Lowrie has only sat out one other game this season, but after going hitless in the past two, he'll head to the bench for a day off. Chad Pinder will pick up a start at the keystone in his stead.

