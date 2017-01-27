Lowrie (toe) will be eased into action this spring, but will be Oakland's starting second baseman if healthy at the start of the season, the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser reports.

He underwent toe surgery in September for a deviated septum, but the medical reports are good so far this offseason. Chad Pinder and Joey Wendle linger as younger, less proven options at the keystone if Lowrie is not ready for everyday duty by Opening Day. Lowrie has not performed as a league average hitter since 2013, so he will need to perform well early on in his age-33 season if he does not want to be passed on the depth chart.