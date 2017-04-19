Athletics' Jesse Hahn: Beats Rangers in third straight quality start
Hahn (1-1) held the Rangers to a single run on two hits and four walks in Wednesday's 9-1 victory. He struck out four.
That makes three straight quality starts to open the year for Hahn, with two of those coming against Texas. His 14:7 K:BB isn't impressive, but it's certainly an improvement over last year's struggles. Hahn has seen his velocity rise steadily over the course of his career, which is interesting; he bears adding in deeper formats and monitoring in shallower ones.
