Athletics' Jesse Hahn: Blown up for second straight start

Hahn (3-6) spotted the Astros six runs on nine hits over just two innings in Wednesday's 11-8 loss.

He's now been annihilated for 16 runs (15 earned) over his last three innings -- a stretch that'll sink any pitcher's stat line. Hahn was delivering decent-enough work before this stretch, but even at his best, he's been far from a league-winning fantasy asset. It's still possible to utilize him as a streamer if you pick your spots carefully, but it may be wise to steer clear of Hahn until he bounces back.

