Athletics' Jesse Hahn: Optioned to Triple-A
Hahn was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Hahn has failed to make it out of the third inning in his last two starts, surrendering a total of 16 runs (15 earned) on 15 hits in the process. The rough patch likely won't eliminate Hahn from consideration for rejoining the rotation in the second half, but for now, the Athletics will wait for him to right the ship in the minors before giving him another look. Hahn's demotion likely means that Paul Blackburn, who tossed six innings and gave up an unearned run in his MLB debut Saturday against the Braves, will stick around in the rotation for at least one more week.
