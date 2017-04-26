Athletics' Jesse Hahn: Tosses eight scoreless innings versus Angels
Hahn tossed eight scoreless innings in a no-decision Tuesday against the Angels, allowing just one hit and two walks with six strikeouts.
Hahn was terrific and efficient, allowing just a single while needing just 101 pitches to make it through eight dominant frames. He undoubtedly deserved better as far as the decision is concerned, but the A's waited until the 10th inning to score their only run. Hahn has been outstanding in 2017, tossing quality starts in each of his four appearances for a 2.08 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP through 26 innings. He will look to keep it rolling Sunday on the road against the Astros.
