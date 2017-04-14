Athletics' Jesse Hahn: Whiffs seven in Thursday's loss
Hahn (0-1) gave up three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Royals.
He wasn't overly efficient, throwing 58 of 98 pitches for strikes, but overall is was a fairly successful return to the rotation for Hahn despite the loss. The righty will get a tougher test the next time he takes the mound, though, as he faces the Rangers at home Tuesday.
More News
-
Athletics' Jesse Hahn: Set to start Thursday•
-
Athletics' Jesse Hahn: Solid long-relief effort Friday•
-
Athletics' Jesse Hahn: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Jesse Hahn: Optioned to minors•
-
Athletics' Jesse Hahn: Unlikely to make starting rotation•
-
Athletics' Jesse Hahn: Takes step back Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...