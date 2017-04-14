Hahn (0-1) gave up three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Royals.

He wasn't overly efficient, throwing 58 of 98 pitches for strikes, but overall is was a fairly successful return to the rotation for Hahn despite the loss. The righty will get a tougher test the next time he takes the mound, though, as he faces the Rangers at home Tuesday.