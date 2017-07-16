Luzardo was traded Sunday from the Nationals to the Athletics along with prospect Sheldon Neuse and reliever Blake Treinen in exchange for relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.
Luzardo and Neuse were both viewed as top-10 prospects in the Nationals' system and are the main gets for Oakland in the deal. The 19-year-old lefty, a third-round selection in the 2016 first-year player draft, has been highly impressive with the Nationals' rookie-level Gulf Coast League club this season, turning in a 1.32 ERA and 15:0 K:BB in 13.2 innings. Given his relative youth, it's likely that the Athletics will be conservative with Luzardo's workload the rest of the season, but there's a lot to like here based on the early returns. However, even if he experiences similar success at higher rungs of the minors. Luzardo is likely still at least a few years away from surfacing in the big leagues.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...