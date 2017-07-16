Luzardo was traded Sunday from the Nationals to the Athletics along with prospect Sheldon Neuse and reliever Blake Treinen in exchange for relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.

Luzardo and Neuse were both viewed as top-10 prospects in the Nationals' system and are the main gets for Oakland in the deal. The 19-year-old lefty, a third-round selection in the 2016 first-year player draft, has been highly impressive with the Nationals' rookie-level Gulf Coast League club this season, turning in a 1.32 ERA and 15:0 K:BB in 13.2 innings. Given his relative youth, it's likely that the Athletics will be conservative with Luzardo's workload the rest of the season, but there's a lot to like here based on the early returns. However, even if he experiences similar success at higher rungs of the minors. Luzardo is likely still at least a few years away from surfacing in the big leagues.