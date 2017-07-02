Cotton (thumb) has been cleared to start Monday's series opener with the White Sox, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

After sustaining a blister on his right thumb following a June 23 start, Cotton was expected to only require a few extra days to recover before making his next start, but the Athletics ended up bypassing his turn in the rotation entirely last week after he failed to progress as quickly as hoped. Cotton was able to complete a 20-pitch bullpen session Saturday without any complications, however, which gave the Athletics enough peace of mind to sign off on his return to game action. The right-hander isn't expected to face any limitations with his pitch count or repertoire during Monday's outing, and assuming his thumb checks out fine afterward, he'll line up for a second start later in the week Saturday against the Mariners in Seattle.