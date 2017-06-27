Cotton (finger) could have his next start pushed back to Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Cotton exited his last start with a blister on his right thumb and it's still unclear as to the severity. Oakland had an off day Monday, so the team may be willing to push Daniel Gossett's next appearance up a day, though that decision is likely to come down closer to the weekend. Cotton may also be more content with Friday's opponent, the Braves, than facing Thursday's matchup against the Astros, as he allowed six runs over 4.1 innings in his last game against Houston.