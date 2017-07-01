Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Could start Monday
Cotton (finger) could make his next start Monday against the White Sox, Joe Stiglich of NBC Sports California reports.
Cotton was expected to start Saturday's game, but needed extra time to heal a blister on his thumb. He was able to toss a 20-pitch bullpen prior to Saturday's contest, and if Cotton is able to progress prior to Monday, he is in line for the start. In the event in which he is unable to throw, the A's will likely send Jesse Hahn to the mound.
