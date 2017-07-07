Athletics' Jharel Cotton: Expected back in rotation after break
Cotton (finger) is expected to rejoin the A's rotation after the All-Star break, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The young right-hander is currently on the DL due to a blister issue on his pitching hand. According to Slusser, a callous near the blister recently split open, which leaves some question as to how soon after the break Cotton will be able to return to the mound. In any case, more updates on Cotton's status figure to be made available during the break, but as it stands, the expectation is that he'll be back in the rotation by mid-July.
